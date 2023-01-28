Short Interest in Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX) Rises By 737.7%

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,000 shares, an increase of 737.7% from the December 31st total of 15,400 shares. Currently, 8.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 277,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of KPRX opened at $3.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.26. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $39.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average of $7.75.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($4.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts expect that Kiora Pharmaceuticals will post -19.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kiora Pharmaceuticals

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kiora Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:KPRX Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 93,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.74% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.

Featured Stories

