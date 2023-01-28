Short Interest in Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX) Rises By 737.7%

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,000 shares, an increase of 737.7% from the December 31st total of 15,400 shares. Currently, 8.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 277,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Kiora Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of KPRX opened at $3.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.26. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $39.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average of $7.75.
Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($4.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts expect that Kiora Pharmaceuticals will post -19.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kiora Pharmaceuticals
Kiora Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kiora Pharmaceuticals (KPRX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Kiora Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiora Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.