Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €10.70 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.70 ($11.63) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LHA has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a €9.30 ($10.11) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.50 ($11.41) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.70 ($9.46) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €6.00 ($6.52) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €8.00 ($8.70) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, December 12th.

ETR:LHA opened at €9.76 ($10.60) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.95. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of €5.25 ($5.71) and a one year high of €8.07 ($8.77). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €8.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is €6.97.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

