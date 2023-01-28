Warburg Research Analysts Give Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) a €2.20 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €2.20 ($2.39) price objective on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Baader Bank set a €2.40 ($2.61) target price on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 13.4 %

HDD stock opened at €1.89 ($2.05) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €1.61 and a 200 day moving average of €1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.94 million and a PE ratio of 7.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.29. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €1.09 ($1.18) and a 52 week high of €3.14 ($3.41).

About Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Print Solutions, Packaging Solutions, and Technology Solutions segments.

