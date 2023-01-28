Alyssa Henry Sells 30,769 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $2,378,136.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,358,772.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Alyssa Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 18th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total transaction of $2,316,598.01.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total transaction of $2,174,137.54.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total value of $1,830,447.81.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,871,062.89.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $1,925,831.71.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $1,926,139.40.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $2,206,444.99.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $1,817,217.14.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total value of $1,798,755.74.

Block Stock Performance

Shares of SQ stock opened at $83.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.02. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $149.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Block by 63.6% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 216,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,286,000 after buying an additional 84,008 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Block by 42,272.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 24,941 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Block by 8.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 42,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Block by 0.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 129,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Block in the third quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on SQ shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Block from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Block from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Block to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Block from $100.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Block from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.08.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

