BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer Sells 49,000 Shares

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total transaction of $5,669,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,753,881.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $258,360.00.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $117.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.17 and its 200 day moving average is $94.20. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $70.73 and a one year high of $117.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 5.15. The stock has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.21 and a beta of 0.36.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.03 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BMRN shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 34,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 13,377 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,319,000. Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,345,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $445,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

