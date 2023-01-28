Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

HAL has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on Halliburton from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Halliburton to $43.90 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Halliburton Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of HAL stock opened at $40.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.15. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.34 and a 200 day moving average of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 9,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $339,976.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 234,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,859,585.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 9,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $339,976.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 234,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,859,585.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $436,238.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,846,994.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,153 shares of company stock valued at $2,092,775 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Halliburton

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

