Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

LCI stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. Lannett has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.55.

Lannett’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, February 7th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, February 7th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, February 7th.

Lannett ( NYSE:LCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $75.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.23 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Lannett will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lannett by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 20,348 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Lannett in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lannett during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Lannett during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Lannett by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 337,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 153,445 shares during the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

