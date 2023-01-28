Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $2.30 Million in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of AeroVironment at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 187.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.
AeroVironment Trading Up 0.3 %
AVAV stock opened at $88.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -276.87 and a beta of 0.56. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $114.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.59 and its 200-day moving average is $87.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 5,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $450,223.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,082,029.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
AeroVironment Company Profile
AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AeroVironment (AVAV)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.