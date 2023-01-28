Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $2.30 Million in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of AeroVironment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 187.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

AVAV stock opened at $88.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -276.87 and a beta of 0.56. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $114.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.59 and its 200-day moving average is $87.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVAV. Raymond James upgraded AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on AeroVironment from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

In related news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 5,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $450,223.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,082,029.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

