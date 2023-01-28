Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Given New $255.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $267.00 to $255.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Sherwin-Williams from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $259.79.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $228.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $244.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $295.75.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

