Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Given New $255.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $267.00 to $255.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.
SHW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Sherwin-Williams from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $259.79.
Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance
Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $228.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $244.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $295.75.
Institutional Trading of Sherwin-Williams
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sherwin-Williams Company Profile
The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.
