HMS Networks AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNKF) Lowered to “Hold” at DNB Markets

DNB Markets cut shares of HMS Networks AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNKF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
HMS Networks AB (publ) Price Performance
HMS Networks AB (publ) stock opened at $48.76 on Friday. HMS Networks AB has a one year low of $42.14 and a one year high of $53.47.
