Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) CEO Patrick W. Smith Sells 96,140 Shares of Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 96,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $18,274,291.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,599,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,114,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

AXON opened at $191.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.49 and a 52 week high of $194.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.14 and a beta of 0.79.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $311.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.99 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 9.88%. On average, research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

AXON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXON. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

