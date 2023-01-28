LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €902.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €902.00 ($980.43) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €750.00 ($815.22) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Friday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €740.00 ($804.35) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €800.00 ($869.57) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €750.00 ($815.22) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €832.00 ($904.35) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, January 9th.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of EPA:MC opened at €801.00 ($870.65) on Friday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a fifty-two week low of €195.45 ($212.45) and a fifty-two week high of €260.55 ($283.21). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €726.98 and its 200 day moving average price is €676.82.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

