Birks Group (NYSE:BGI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSE:BGI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Birks Group Stock Performance

Shares of BGI opened at $7.50 on Friday. Birks Group has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $8.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.59.

About Birks Group

Birks Group, Inc engages in the designing of jewelry, timepieces and gift and operates jewelry stores. It operates through the Retail and Other segments. The Retail segment operates stores across Canada under the Maison Birks brand and retail locations in Calgary and Vancouver under Brinkhaus, Graff, and Philippe brands.

