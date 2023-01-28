GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Major Shareholder Scott D. Sandell Sells 652,016 Shares

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 652,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total value of $2,125,572.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,588,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,697,818.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

GlycoMimetics Price Performance

NASDAQ GLYC opened at $3.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.20. GlycoMimetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $3.60.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GlycoMimetics, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on GlycoMimetics in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in GlycoMimetics by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,879,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 32,650 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in GlycoMimetics by 20.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 95,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 30,466 shares during the last quarter. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

