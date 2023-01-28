JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Upgraded by Barclays to “Overweight”

Barclays upgraded shares of JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised JCDecaux from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of JCDecaux to €21.00 ($22.83) in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of JCDecaux from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of JCDecaux from €12.10 ($13.15) to €15.10 ($16.41) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.28.

JCDecaux Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JCDXF opened at $22.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. JCDecaux has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $24.71.

About JCDecaux

JCDecaux SE engages in the provision of outdoor advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment involves in advertising in shopping malls, as well as the renting of street furniture, sale and rental of equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and other various services.

