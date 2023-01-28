Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $94.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

PRTA has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Prothena from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Prothena from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Prothena from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Prothena from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.43.

Prothena Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $57.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.11. Prothena has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $66.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.74 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 3,036.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prothena will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Prothena news, insider Lars Ekman sold 15,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total transaction of $995,579.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,279.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Prothena news, insider Lars Ekman sold 15,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total transaction of $995,579.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,279.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $311,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,134.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,667 shares of company stock valued at $6,222,416 in the last quarter. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Prothena

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,364,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Prothena by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,501,000 after purchasing an additional 20,828 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Prothena by 362.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 38,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 30,108 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $526,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,945,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading

