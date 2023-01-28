Carl C. Icahn Sells 22,729 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Stock

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 22,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $3,496,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,335,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,121,135.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Herc Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of Herc stock opened at $153.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.45. Herc Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.43 and a twelve month high of $175.00.
Herc Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. Herc’s payout ratio is 22.95%.
A number of research analysts have commented on HRI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Herc from $168.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Herc from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Herc in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Herc from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.60.
About Herc
Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.
