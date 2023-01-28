NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
NanoViricides Stock Up 0.7 %
NNVC opened at $1.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.82. NanoViricides has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $3.88.
NanoViricides Company Profile
