NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2023

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVCGet Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NanoViricides Stock Up 0.7 %

NNVC opened at $1.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.82. NanoViricides has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $3.88.

NanoViricides Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NanoViricides, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in the development of nanomedicine drugs against viruses. It focuses on anti-viral therapeutics and is seeking to add to its existing portfolio of products through its internal discovery and clinical development programs. The company was founded by Anil R.

