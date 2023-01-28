Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) CEO Sheryl Palmer Sells 99,700 Shares

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 99,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $3,403,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,052 shares in the company, valued at $10,107,215.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Sheryl Palmer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 18th, Sheryl Palmer sold 300 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $10,200.00.
Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance
Shares of TMHC opened at $34.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.83. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $34.74.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 213.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TMHC shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $29.50 to $39.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.36.
Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile
Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.