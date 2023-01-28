Kroger (NYSE:KR) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Kroger from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded Kroger from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR stock opened at $45.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.49. Kroger has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kroger will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kroger

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KR. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 6.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Kroger by 30.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 7.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

