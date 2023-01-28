Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Downgraded by Peel Hunt to Reduce

Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ANFGF. Barclays downgraded Antofagasta from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,410 ($17.46) to GBX 1,280 ($15.85) in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,750 ($21.67) to GBX 1,800 ($22.29) in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,250 ($15.48) to GBX 1,150 ($14.24) in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Antofagasta from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.12) price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,238.69.

Antofagasta Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANFGF opened at $21.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day moving average is $15.11. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of $11.34 and a 52 week high of $23.45.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

