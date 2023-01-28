The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

PNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $180.41.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $163.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $143.52 and a 52-week high of $214.50.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.26%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 6,550 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at $74,070,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,340.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

