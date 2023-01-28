Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Upgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight”

Barclays upgraded shares of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (OTCMKTS:BMDPF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BMDPF opened at $2.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.18. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $115.00.

About Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. provides retail and commercial banking services primarily in Italy. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, and Wealth Management segments. It offers funding and lending services, insurance products, financial advisory, and electronic payment services; financial and non-financial services; wealth management and financial planning services; consultancy services, such as tax planning, real estate, art, and legal advisory; fiduciary and trust services; and digital banking services.

