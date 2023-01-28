Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at Pivotal Research

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Pivotal Research from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the cable giant’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CMCSA. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Truist Financial upgraded Comcast from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.48.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $39.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $171.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.49. Comcast has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $50.98.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

Institutional Trading of Comcast

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Comcast by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,546 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.2% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 24,207 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

