Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Aena S.M.E. from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Aena S.M.E. from €148.00 ($160.87) to €153.00 ($166.30) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Aena S.M.E. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Aena S.M.E. from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aena S.M.E. presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $138.57.

Aena S.M.E. Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ANNSF opened at $152.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.40. Aena S.M.E. has a 1-year low of $98.42 and a 1-year high of $179.45.

Aena S.M.E. Company Profile

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

