Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) CEO Patrick W. Smith Sells 96,575 Shares

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 96,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.49, for a total transaction of $18,396,571.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,748,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,495,664.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $191.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.78 and a 200-day moving average of $147.32. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $82.49 and a one year high of $194.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.14 and a beta of 0.79.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.24. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $311.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.99 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXON. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 230.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.13.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

