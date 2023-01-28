MedPeer,Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDPEF) Cut to “Neutral” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of MedPeer,Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDPEF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
MedPeer,Inc. Price Performance
MDPEF opened at $10.69 on Friday. MedPeer,Inc. has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $13.00.
