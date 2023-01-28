Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $4.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on YMAB. Guggenheim cut their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen cut Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $63.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $29.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.89.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $4.44 on Friday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $20.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.63.

Institutional Trading of Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 307.75% and a negative return on equity of 92.65%. Analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YMAB. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $6,296,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 35.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 36,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 9,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.