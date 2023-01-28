vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
vTv Therapeutics Trading Up 1.4 %
NASDAQ VTVT opened at $0.99 on Friday. vTv Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.91.
vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). As a group, research analysts expect that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.
