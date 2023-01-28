Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Price Target Increased to $162.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $138.00 to $162.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AIT. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AIT stock opened at $140.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.18. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $140.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.34. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 18.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Industrial Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIT. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter worth $533,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 10.7% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 20,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter worth $393,000. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

