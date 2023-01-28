Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Rating Lowered to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

ALK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.08.

ALK opened at $51.02 on Friday. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $38.19 and a 1-year high of $61.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.55 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.69.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Coombe Bender & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 56,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10.5% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 41.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 26.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

