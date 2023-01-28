SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,418 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Cogent Biosciences worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 70.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 13.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 150.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the second quarter worth $96,000.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Cogent Biosciences Trading Down 2.2 %

COGT opened at $14.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.12. The firm has a market cap of $661.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.68. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $18.07.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.