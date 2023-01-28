SG Americas Securities LLC Has $364,000 Stock Holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 49,434 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGMO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 37.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 49.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $6.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.35. The stock has a market cap of $586.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.15.

Sangamo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.01. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.18% and a negative net margin of 158.67%. The firm had revenue of $26.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.01 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SGMO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

