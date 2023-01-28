SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $355,000 Position in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Global-e Online by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 14,816,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,857,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816,249 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Global-e Online by 1,236.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,969,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,448,167 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,321,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Global-e Online by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,246,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,163,000 after acquiring an additional 817,918 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Global-e Online by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,500,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,270,000 after acquiring an additional 522,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Global-e Online Stock Up 6.1 %

GLBE opened at $28.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.38. Global-e Online Ltd. has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $47.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $105.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.48 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 53.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.72%. As a group, analysts expect that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLBE. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Global-e Online Profile

(Get Rating)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.