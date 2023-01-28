Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) by 236.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,436 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Arcellx were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Arcellx by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLX opened at $33.94 on Friday. Arcellx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $34.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.66.

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.25. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arcellx, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Arcellx from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Arcellx to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Arcellx from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Arcellx from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Arcellx from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.88.

In other Arcellx news, insider Christopher Heery sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $77,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,569 shares of company stock worth $471,004. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

