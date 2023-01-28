SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 20,677 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 76.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 20,677 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMSI. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 8.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,882 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after acquiring an additional 11,616 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 17.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 67.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,191 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 10,535 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMSI opened at $69.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.76, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $50.46 and a one year high of $76.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.64.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $287.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.03 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 5.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMSI. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

