Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Stantec from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Stantec from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Stantec from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Stantec from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Stantec by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 240.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 115,326 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,725,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,791,000 after purchasing an additional 110,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

STN stock opened at $51.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.20. Stantec has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $55.71.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The company had revenue of $889.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.40 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 3.54%. Analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.30%.

Stantec, Inc is engaged in the provision of general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings, Energy & Resources, Environment Services, Infrastructure, and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

