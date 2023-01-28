Wells Fargo & Company Increases BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target to $125.00

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $113.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.86.

BOK Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

BOKF stock opened at $99.50 on Thursday. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $70.21 and a 1-year high of $110.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.78 and its 200 day moving average is $95.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOK Financial

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.22. BOK Financial had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $352.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BOK Financial news, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $31,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,668.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $31,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,668.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 6,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.93, for a total transaction of $734,406.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,890,911.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,054 shares of company stock valued at $1,195,814. Corporate insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

