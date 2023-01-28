FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in FirstEnergy by 13.8% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in FirstEnergy by 4.7% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in FirstEnergy by 4.6% in the second quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in FirstEnergy by 5.7% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on FE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.13.

FirstEnergy Trading Down 0.4 %

FE opened at $41.23 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.76.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 10.35%. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.23%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

