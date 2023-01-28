Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG) Stake Lowered by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,242 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBCG. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $226,000. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $251,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 966.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,632 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 69.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF alerts:

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:FBCG opened at $24.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.92.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.