Lincoln National Corp Buys 2,553 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, Director Francis S. Blake acquired 12,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $496,910.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,611.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Francis S. Blake purchased 12,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $496,910.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 93,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,611.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DAL. Cowen upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Cowen raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.44.

DAL opened at $38.73 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $46.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.20. The company has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.01% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Articles

