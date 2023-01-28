Lincoln National Corp Boosts Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 2,252.3% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 742.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 32.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

STAG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

STAG stock opened at $35.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.97. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $43.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 109.78%.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

