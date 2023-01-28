Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 667.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 230.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever Stock Down 0.6 %

About Unilever

NYSE:UL opened at $49.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.56. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $53.51.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

