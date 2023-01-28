Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Cowen in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MGTA. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Wedbush cut shares of Magenta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.33.

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

Magenta Therapeutics Trading Up 5.0 %

MGTA opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average of $1.27. The company has a market cap of $27.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.12. Magenta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $3.62.

Institutional Trading of Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MGTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. Research analysts forecast that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA raised its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 441,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 259,161 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $4,708,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,963,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 55,650 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.