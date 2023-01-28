Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp cut its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $360,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $6,409,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1,005.0% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 100,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after buying an additional 91,212 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 21.5% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 118,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,400,000 after buying an additional 20,960 shares during the period. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 59,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GTO opened at $48.20 on Friday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.24 and a 1 year high of $55.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.24 and a 200-day moving average of $47.12.

