Lincoln National Corp Has $326,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYW. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,385.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 21,867 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $702,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYW opened at $83.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.69 and a 200-day moving average of $80.17. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $69.49 and a one year high of $108.16.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

