Lincoln National Corp Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,097 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intergy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000.

SCZ stock opened at $61.36 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.12 and a 12-month high of $70.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.00.

