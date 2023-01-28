Barry Canton Sells 158,748 Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Barry Canton sold 158,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $274,634.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,534,102 shares in the company, valued at $26,873,996.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Barry Canton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 23rd, Barry Canton sold 143,808 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $251,664.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, Barry Canton sold 199,843 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $341,731.53.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Barry Canton sold 151,530 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total transaction of $281,845.80.

On Thursday, January 12th, Barry Canton sold 190,343 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $323,583.10.

On Tuesday, January 10th, Barry Canton sold 157,798 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $236,697.00.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $58,734.00.

On Monday, December 19th, Barry Canton sold 206,448 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total value of $344,768.16.

On Thursday, December 15th, Barry Canton sold 103,547 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $166,710.67.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Barry Canton sold 98,934 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $186,985.26.

On Thursday, December 8th, Barry Canton sold 97,204 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $173,995.16.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

DNA stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 11.71 and a quick ratio of 11.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.49. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Trading of Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 85.90% and a negative net margin of 668.49%. The company had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.28 million. Analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.92.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

