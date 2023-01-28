Lincoln National Corp Grows Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MPW stock opened at $13.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.20. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $23.18. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.87.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 55.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPW. StockNews.com began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.55.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

