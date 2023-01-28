Lincoln National Corp Sells 181 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 648,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,031,000 after purchasing an additional 9,491 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 124,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,393,000 after acquiring an additional 14,407 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 103,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,967 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period.

Shares of VCR stock opened at $251.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.93. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $213.73 and a 1 year high of $317.67.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

